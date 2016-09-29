Eskomos top Lumberjacks in hard fought match

In the fifth set, Esko's 6 foot hitter Bridget Yellin (17), with several strong hits, provided the offensive spark to help Esko quickly win set five and the match 3-2. Matthew Moses/news@pinejournal.com

Senior setter Taylor Robinson of Esko with an eye on the ball as she sets to her Esko teammates. Robinson had a monster game, with 40 set assists, 11 digs and eight ace serves. Matthew Moses/news@pinejournal.com

For the spectator, Tuesday night’s non-conference volleyball matchup between Cloquet and Esko had a little bit of everything.

Esko’s gym saw spectators filling both sides of bleachers pulled down for the matchup, the fans were treated to spotlighted player introductions — and then they saw five sets of pretty good volleyball to top it all off.

When the smoke had cleared, Esko (8-8) had won for the fourth straight match but the Lumberjacks (3-13) had made them earn it. Set scores were 23-25, 25-14, 25-16, 22-25, 15-8.

For Esko, Taylor Robinson had a huge match with 40 set assists, 11 digs and eight aces. Judy Wagemaker had 10 kills and 15 digs while Hannah Stark had 12 kills and Ava Gonsorowski had 23 digs.

Cloquet was paced by Callie Holm’s 13 digs. Morgan Walsh had eight kills and two ace serves, Alahna Ninneman had nine kills and Josie Steen added five kills, eight digs and two ace serves.

“I thought we played all right, but Cloquet played a strong match,” Esko coach Desiree DeLeon said. “We were good in spots but they gave us a very tough match.”

Esko played without Marais Houser, who is being rested for about a week with a mild case of shin splints, but the Eskomos got a strong match from Gonsorowski in her stead.

“I thought Ava played pretty well out of position,” DeLeon said. “[Sophomore] Bridget Yellin also stepped up for us.”

After a tough early-season stretch of schedule that saw Esko start with just four wins in 12 matches, the Eskomos have also defeated White Bear Lake, South Ridge and Moose Lake-Willow River in their current run.

“I think the players are starting to figure it out a little bit,” DeLeon said. “We have been a lot better in the last 10 days or so.”

Cloquet assistant coach Tyler Korby said that his team fought hard and that the coaches were proud of the team’s effort.

“It was our first five-set match of the season so we really had to gut out that fourth set to force the fifth,” he said. “We were proud of the effort the girls gave on the road in a tough environment. Esko is always a difficult place to play and we were proud of how they competed.”

Korby also noted that his team showed plenty of character to get to the fifth set

“I think on our side of the net, it was impressive to see us dig deeper at times,” he said. “We still have work to do but the girls are getting better and we talk about wanting to continue to improve throughout the season from day one. I think if you look at the first time in August until now we have made some strides but we still have steps to make. They (Esko) have some good athletes there and if we meet in the (Section 7AA) playoffs, it would be a match to see.”

Cloquet has dropped five of its last six matches and faces Denfeld on Thursday night.

“We are working on picking up our speed a little bit so we can play faster and be harder to defend,” Korby said. “The girls are keeping their heads up, so we can be our best at the end of October.”

DeLeon and her players, meanwhile, are basking in the glow of a local rivalry win.

“In past years when I started coaching we would generally beat Cloquet,” she said. “But in recent years they have been very good and did better against us, so it definitely feels good to come out on top this time around.”

Esko faces Barnum on Thursday and will host its own eight-team tournament on Oct. 8.