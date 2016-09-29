Korby’s Top Games

Perhaps no Northland high school football rivalry has gained as much pace as this one over the recent years. The Lumberjacks and Hawks have equally engaged with one another in the past several seasons and expect much of the same Friday before a likely crowded Corey Veech Memorial Field to watch these two.

While Hermantown (4-0) has gone half of the fall unscathed, Cloquet (3-1) can compete with anyone. Their lone loss was last week at Grand Rapids. The Hawks and Lumberjacks have combined to win every Section 7AAAA title since 2013. Over that time, Cloquet claims a slight 3-2 lead in this Northeast Red series. While Hermantown is ranked No. 7 in the Class AAAA polls, Cloquet is receiving votes. Bottom line is: don't miss this one.

FOOTBALL: Floodwood vs. Cromwell-Wright

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Floodwood High School

The Cardinals have been craving this rematch with their small-school rivals 20 miles up Highway 73 since last October. That's because it was Floodwood that finished Cromwell-Wright's season with a shocking 22-14 upset in the Section 5 9-Man semifinals in Cromwell a year ago.

This Friday however, the unblemished and tradition-rich Cardinals (4-0) look to return the favor to their northern neighbors on the Polar Bears’ (3-1) home turf. Anticipate both towns to attend fully in this District 9 White meeting not to skip. The scoreboard operator had better be ready as well, with Cromwell-Wright averaging over 48 points per night and Floodwood not far behind at a 31 per week clip. Expect plenty of entertaining plays, as neither community wants to come up short this week.

CROSS COUNTRY: Swain Invitational

10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Enger Park Golf Course, Duluth

One of our state's largest and oldest high school cross country meets heads back to Duluth this weekend, such as it has for almost seven decades. The race is in honor of Duluth's late John Swain, who began the city's first cross country program in 1928. He passed away in 1988 at the age of 93.

The always-buzzing Swain Invitational will mark its 66th annual running this weekend when it attracts as many as 2,500 runners, 80 teams and plenty of people to the hilly and scenic Enger Park course. Saturday morning events range from middle school to varsity, both for boys and girls.

Last year, top local finishers included Carlton's Erika Fox (2nd, Class A girls) and Anja Maijala of Cloquet (4th, Class AA girls), along with Lumberjack teammate Isaac Boedigheimer (4th, AA boys) and Ethan Olson of Moose Lake-Willow River (19th, A boys). All four are expected to be in the field Saturday.