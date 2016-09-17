Rebels roll over Lumberjacks in three

Consistency in sports is hard to achieve. Consistency in volleyball can be even more difficult.

The Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels notched their sixth win of the season with a win over Cloquet on the road Tuesday night, but their head coach is still looking for more consistency.

“I really thought we could have been undefeated,” said ML-WR head coach Beckie Jackson prior to playing Cloquet. “We lost to Mora in a heartbreaking five-game match which we led with two wins, and we lost close ones to Pine City and Crosby-Ironton in our tournament last weekend.”

The streaky Rebels handled the ’Jacks by scores of 25-20, 25-23 and 25-19. The win improves the Rebels to 6-3 on the season, while the ’Jacks drop to 1-4.

“Our record reflects our streakiness of finishing the game,” Jackson said. “It’s been a bit of the third-game curse on us. We will come out and get after teams in the beginning and then completely struggle to finish the game. It’s been tough and it is something we’ve been focusing on in practice.”

The Rebels avoided that issue against the Lumberjacks and got strong efforts from Ally Bode with 10 kills and 21 digs, Sage Gerard with 12 digs and Skylar Hoffman with a record 16 set assists.

“It felt nice to go to Cloquet and win in three and I was proud of my crew for finishing,” Jackson said. “We’ve definitely got work to do as we find ourselves up by a stretch and we allow opponents to come back. We need to maintain the same consistent volleyball we set out to maintain the first place.”

On the other side of the court the inexperienced Lumberjacks are struggling to find wins and the Cloquet coaching staff is trying to find ways to get them to a higher level of play.

“We are working on a sense of urgency,” said Cloquet coach Heidi Anderson. “Getting experience is valuable and you can't push a fast forward button on that, but realizing that nothing is given and you have to work for it. We are continuing to work on the fundamentals of serving and passing and that is allowing us to get more quality swings (hits).”

The Lumberjacks got strong performances from Savannah Sears with 10 kills and nine digs, Morgan Walsh with seven kills and eight digs, Alahna Ninneman who had six kills and 17 set assists and nine digs from Tess Kavanaugh.

Up next for the Rebels will be a home match against Cook County Thursday, Sept. 15, while the ’Jacks will hit the road and play at North Branch Saturday, Sept. 17.