KORBY'S TOP GAMES

This gridiron gathering should be atop many prep football fans' list this Friday. Expect Esko Stadium to be overflowing when the Rebels come to town. These two communities both have rich football history and an even richer rivalry.

ML-WR is ranked No. 2 in the Class AA poll, but Esko is seeking to change all of that with their first victory of the fall. This will be a Great Northeast Blue battle — at least tradition says it will.

FOOTBALL:

Wrenshall vs. Cromwell-Wright

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Wrenshall High School

The Cardinals will be the favorite in this District 9 matchup Friday, but that doesn't take away from the meaningfulness of the night. For Wrenshall, which cancelled its program in 2015 due to lack of numbers, it will be the first time turning on their high school field's lights in almost two calendar years.

Expect residents of the tiny town to be out in full force to see their Wrens wrangle with one of the top 9-Man programs in Minnesota history: Cromwell-Wright owns four state titles and has been runner-up four more times.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL:

Esko vs. South Ridge

7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Esko High School

An intriguing Polar League contest commences in Esko next week, as the Eskomos host the Panthers — both a pair of small-school winners over the years. Esko rosters plenty of familiar faces but is still finding its chemistry, while South Ridge is regrouping from graduation losses, yet they are gaining pace.

This one could go extended sets and will likely have plenty of long rallies to satisfy volleyball enthusiasts.