FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Bomber Reese Parks brought back a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown and teammate Trevon Rilea rumbled 80 yards for a score, yet Barnum (0-2) remained winless against the visiting Warriors last Friday.

Jeffrey Moore found the end zone twice for Deer River, including a 12-yard TD, which was the game-winner, in the third quarter to snap an 18-18 tie at halftime between the pair of Northeast Silver division foes.

COOK COUNTY 20, CARLTON 16

Jackson Mickle had a hand in both Bulldog touchdowns, and visiting Carlton led with 1:40 remaining, but the Vikings hit a big pass late to claim this nonconference 9-Man contest last Friday in Grand Marais.

Mickle targeted teammate Eric Soderstrom on 25-yard TD pass, plus he made his way 47 yards on a scoring scamper and added both 2-point conversions, yet the Bulldogs (0-2) still came up short.

On the game's final drive, Carlton charged 63 yards, but finished on the 7-yard line as time expired.

CROMWELL-WRIGHT 50, OGILVIE 16

Zion Smith threw for touchdowns of 38, 35 and 18 yards, while the lefty quarterback used his legs to run for two more, as the host Cardinals counted 43 first-half points in their nonconference 9-Man rout last Friday.

Eli Warpula also rushed for two TDs for Cromwell-Wright (2-0), while Jake DeBoer scored twice for the Lions.

CLOQUET 39, VIRGINIA 10

Lumberjack Aahsan Maigag rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns and backfield mate Spencer Wehr added 103 yards and a pair of scores, as Cloquet cruised to the Northeast Red win last Friday on the road.

In total, the unbeaten Lumberjacks (2-0) churned up 320 yards on the ground, while holding the Blue Devils to just 80, including a measly 92 yards in total.

TWO HARBORS 30, ESKO 0

The Agates were paced by their two rocks, Chad Nordean and Spencer Ross, as the hosts froze out the Eskomos in a nonconference contest last Friday on the North Shore.

Nordean ran for 126 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, while his cohort Ross added 152 yards on 26 attempts. The Agates added up 395 rushing yards in all, avenging a previous eight-game losing stretch to Esko.

The Eskomos (0-2) currently remain winless, having also been scoreless for their past six quarters. They host Moose Lake-Willow River in a must-see rivalry at 7 p.m. Friday.

MOOSE LAKE-WILLOW RIVER 36, SPECTRUM 12

The Rebels ran the ball as usual last Friday in Willow River, as three running backs tallied touchdowns in a bonafide rushing scheme the visitors (based in Elk River) couldn't contain.

Bryceton Butkiewicz barreled in for two TDs, while Isaac Riihiluoma and Joe Weidendorf each added one. Riihiluoma led the way with 181 yards.

ML-WR (2-0) is ranked No. 2 in Class AA and did not attempt a single pass against Spectrum.

NORTH WOODS 38, SOUTH RIDGE 12

Tate Olson tossed a pair of touchdown passes and five different Grizzlies scored as North Woods worked its way to a 20-point halftime advantage during a nonconference 9-Man victory in Culver last Friday.

Joe Janke ran for a TD and caught another via Nick Carlson for the Panthers (1-1).

SILVER BAY 19, WRENSHALL 8

Giovanni Marolt rushed for 165 yards and teammate Tanner Ketola collected 130 yards on the ground to go with two touchdowns last Friday in the host Mariners' nonconference victory.

Randy Wimmer had the lone TD and Tyler Kelley added the conversion for the Wrens (0-2) in their first season back to varsity since cancelling the program in 2015 due to lack to numbers.

VERMILION 40, FDLTCC 22

The visiting Ironmen erupted for 27 third-quarter points to pull away from a 6-0 halftime deficit and roll to the Minnesota College Athletic Conference victory last Saturday at NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior.

FDLTCC (1-2) was led by Darion Griner's second-quarter score. Teammate Dalton Bryant also had nine punts and Damon Garner eight tackles and a forced fumble. Garner is a rarity in college football, playing both as a defensive end and on the offensive line.

The Thunder host Mesabi Range at Bromberg Field in Cloquet at noon Saturday.