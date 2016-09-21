Cloquet grad on goal-scoring tear for Hamline

What a difference a year makes for Carlton native Ben Pietsch. In 2015, his freshman year with the Hamline University men’s soccer team, he played all 19 games and scored one goal.

In 2016, he is tied for the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) lead in goals and is ranked nationally. The sophomore has netted one in each of the Pipers' last four games — all of which have been wins. Three of those have been game winners as Hamline improved to 4-1 overall with a 7-0 win over Crown Sept. 7 at Paterson Field and a 2-0 decision Sept. 10 at Grinnell. Pietsch's three game-winning goals ranks third among all Division III players as of Sept. 13.

The week before, Pietsch scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over Milwaukee School of Engineering. He also had the lone tally in a 1-0 win over Carroll, Wis.

For those efforts, Pietsch, who attended Cloquet High School, was named Hamline Male Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 4-10.

The Pipers will host Wisconsin-Superior at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and Bethany Lutheran at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.