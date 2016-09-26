Magic in the night sky

Despite the lull in the solar cycle, night owls continue to be treated to the occasional aurora display here in northern Minnesota. With darkness falling earlier now, it’s easier to get out to potentially see the northern lights without sacrificing lots of sleep.

As summer turns to fall we say goodbye to the brilliant views of the Milky Way's galactic core that was observable from June to September. The early mornings now see the winter stars starting to rotate into view so we definitely know summer is over.

There is a simplicity and peace that I find while out under the night sky. Being able to share this experience is rewarding. Hopefully, you will enjoy this small glimpse of the night sky. If you are left wanting to see more, you can find them at my website, www.moses-images.com.

~ Matthew Moses