MINNESOTA DEER FACTS

The biggest white-tailed deer recorded in Minnesota was a 500-pound buck.

A whitetail’s home range is about 1 square mile.

Deer hunting

There are nearly 500,000 firearms deer hunters in Minnesota.

Last year, 30 percent of Minnesota firearm hunters successfully harvested a deer. About 63 percent were antlered bucks.

70 percent of Minnesota’s firearms deer harvest typically occurs during the first three or four days of the season.

The average hunter spends five days afield during Minnesota’s firearms deer season.

Hunters can register their deer via internet, phone or at walk-in big-game registration stations, except in southeastern Minnesota permit areas 339 to 349 during the firearms season while the DNR samples deer for chronic wasting disease.

The largest typical whitetail buck taken in Minnesota had a Boone & Crockett score of 202, shot by John Breen in 1918 near Funkley.