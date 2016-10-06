It’s time to fall in love with autumn again

The warm breezes of summer have blown away, leaving the cool crisp air of fall. The leaves have begun to turn vibrant orange, red and yellow around the Northland and will soon fall to the ground to be raked into large piles of fun.

The beauty can be observed either on foot on a trail in the woods or by taking a scenic drive with family, maybe through a state forest. There are many options in Minnesota that are only a short distance away.

Visit the Minnesota state parks and trails Fall Color Finder at www.mndnr.gov/fall_colors to find areas in Minnesota with peak fall color. The Fall Color Finder is updated every Thursday through the end of October.

Grab a sweater (blaze orange during hunting season) and walking shoes and explore the path less taken in Minnesota this fall.