To the editor: Get facts about MNsure open enrollment

Minnesota does not use the federal exchange. If you live in Minnesota, you have four weeks longer than the federal exchange states to enroll.

Minnesota also has free navigators who can help you apply, re-enroll and answer your questions.

To find a navigator in your area, go to mnsure.org/help/find-assister/find-assister.jsp or call 855-366-7873 or 651-539-2099.

Knowing these things makes enrollment easier:

• Do you have insurance? Is your insurance active?

• Your MNsure username and password

• Any changes in your life that you need to report

Open enrollment for Minnesota is Nov. 1 through Jan. 14.

We are a coalition of certified MNsure Navigator Agencies who provide direct service to Minnesotans across the state, helping people and families with enrollment for health care coverage.

Hodan Guled, Briva Health

Kelly McAnnany, Health Access MN

Ruth Sherman, Community Resource Connections

Ralonda J. Mason, Mid-MN Legal Aid

Meghan Kimmel, Portico Healthnet

Jonathan Marchand, United Community Action Partnership

Jenny Peterson, Generations Healthcare Initiative