The school board ... well, it was the same talk from all the same members at all the meetings. A new resolution from Wrenshall was delivered to the chairman. The board isn't willing to bury the hatchet no matter what the 3:1 voters in each district think. They evidently need a personal letter from every Wrenshall, Carlton and Cloquet resident to consolidate with either district. Some members can't talk consolidation at all. One member is delinquent three years property taxes now, that's fact-checked public information. Only one member is interested in checking further on a new school on a neutral site. Infrastructure worries were described from one member, but there are hundreds of structures that have built their own infrastructure outside city limits, including mine. South Ridge isn't built around a city and they seem to be pretty happy. They have their own water tower and I'm assuming septic. Taxes will go up, yes. It has been a long time and the time has come to listen to the voters. We have to be in this together.

Ken Witte

Carlton