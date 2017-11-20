To the editor: Carlton school board, residents need to work together
Carlton School public meeting recap. As a community member attending board meetings prior and post referendum, it was a pleasure to see a decent turnout. The group of students, staff and parents with children for the most part were passionate, emotional and committed to their school. Same things heard prior referendum, but without acknowledging new solutions going forward. Community members without children, businesses and non-residents came forward with ideas of consolidation talks continuing, new school neutrally located and slowing excessive spending without good long-term plan. There was no debate, which is a roadblock for any meaningful movement forward. A resident asked about HVAC compatibility at South Terrace if the building was tight enough for dehumidification. The engineer's answer was "yes." When did single-pane windows become efficient enough for a tight structure? What are the additional costs to run that system when nobody is there during the summer? I get fire suppression, etc. Is the board's road the only road?
The school board ... well, it was the same talk from all the same members at all the meetings. A new resolution from Wrenshall was delivered to the chairman. The board isn't willing to bury the hatchet no matter what the 3:1 voters in each district think. They evidently need a personal letter from every Wrenshall, Carlton and Cloquet resident to consolidate with either district. Some members can't talk consolidation at all. One member is delinquent three years property taxes now, that's fact-checked public information. Only one member is interested in checking further on a new school on a neutral site. Infrastructure worries were described from one member, but there are hundreds of structures that have built their own infrastructure outside city limits, including mine. South Ridge isn't built around a city and they seem to be pretty happy. They have their own water tower and I'm assuming septic. Taxes will go up, yes. It has been a long time and the time has come to listen to the voters. We have to be in this together.
Ken Witte
Carlton