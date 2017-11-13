To the editor: Police chief appointment is positive move

Jeff has proven to me and other members of the Cloquet City Council that he deserves this. Jeff was interim chief for the past seven months and he has done a tremendous job. Jeff has overwhelming support from the community as well as the surrounding area. Jeff came highly recommended as his 14 letters of support reflect this.

With new City Administrator Aaron Reeves in place, it was time to do the same with our police chief. Moving forward I hope everyone will support this decision and Jeff for the benefit and betterment of our community.

Mayor David Hallback

Cloquet