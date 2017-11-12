Anyone who is concerned about the direction they are heading needs to show up there en force. Each resident will be allowed to speak, but your time will be limited.

If you are concerned about this board not following the directive of the taxpayers, this is your last chance. Bring signs or just show up, not everyone will be able to present.

If this board follows through with its threat to force a $14 million levy on the taxpayers without a vote, any chance with a merger with Wrenshall will be off the table. Forever.

When board members function in their egos, their logic and objectivity disappear. What is best for the students and taxpayers is the last thing on their minds.

District members must regain control of their board and show strength at that next public meeting.

State statute says the school boards are mandated to follow the direction of the taxpayers of the district, so make your voice heard!

Dan Conley

Wrenshall