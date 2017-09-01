To the Editor: Sue the Teamsters union

Do any other taxpayers in the city feel that the Teamsters union should be held financially responsible for the costs incurred for unfounded charges brought by them [against former Cloquet Police Chief Steve Stracek] which cost the city well over $100,000? I am sure the union hasn't volunteered to pay for its false claims, so why hasn't the city council directed our city attorney to inquire about pursuing such action? There are plenty of other ways that money could be spent to actually benefit us citizens.