To the Editor: School district needs to save money

Cloquet School District is wasting taxpayers' money again. If you drive by Washington Elementary you will see a dumpster with desks and chairs filled to the top. What is wrong that these can't be used, if not at Washington, then at the new middle school? The taxpayers were surprised on their taxes with the wrong amount to build the school, which was not needed. The old middle school could have been remodeled for less. The school district just put in new windows in the old middle school which seems to have been a waste of money since the board and superintendent seemed to want a new school. If the district would have done all the repairs as they were recognized, the cost for remodeling the old school wouldn't have been as high as estimated but the board decided to ask for a new school because of the high cost to remodel.