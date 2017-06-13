Through June 22, the Department of Commerce will hold 22 informational meetings across the state to accept comments from the public. We encourage the public's input and participation in these meetings.

The existing Line 3 pipeline will require extensive maintenance and repairs along its entire route in Minnesota. As a result, replacing the 1960s-vintage pipe means we're maintaining our high safety standards, reducing future maintenance activities, and creating fewer disruptions for our landowners and the environment while also restoring its original carrying capability of 760,000 barrels per day.

In planning the preferred route, Enbridge focused on a balanced approach that took into account impacts to both people and the environment. Extensive engineering and environmental planning was conducted to ensure the protection of sensitive resources; maximize co-location; and apply safety considerations, including the strategic placement of permanent, accessible valve locations.

The preferred route largely results in temporary and minor impacts, follows existing energy infrastructure for more than 80 percent of its route, and has received strong landowner and county support with 95 percent of the needed private lands acquired to date.

Since we first proposed replacing Line 3 in 2015, there have been 27 public meetings and numerous public comment periods. Additionally, Enbridge has held more than 1,300 meetings in communities along the right of way over the past four years. The prompt replacement of Line 3 makes sense, but it also requires your input.

Public input from the upcoming meetings and written comments will help inform the preparation of a final environmental impact statement for the project.

The public informational meeting in Cloquet will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College. Written comments will be accepted through Monday, July 10. Email pipeline.comments@state.mn.us. Fax comments to 651-539-0109. Or mail them to Jamie MacAlister, Environmental Review Manager; Minnesota Department of Commerce; 85 7th Place E., Ste. 500; St. Paul, MN 55101.

Information about the draft environmental impact statement can viewed on the Department of Commerce's website at mn.gov/commerce/energyfacilities/line3.

Barry Simonson

Duluth

The writer is the director of the Line 3 Replacement Project for Enbridge.