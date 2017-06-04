Letter to the editor: Dear Cloquet City Council,

Gentlemen:

Please read the City Code.

Pay particular attention to Chapter 2.

Your job descriptions. Notice 2.1.02, 2.1.03, 2.1.04.

You shall enforce the City Code, ordinances, policies.

I have been told by members of this body that you have had attorneys advising you every step of the way. Who are they?

My interpretation is that we have multiple violations of city code, ordinances, rules, regulations by members of this body.

It started probably before the "emergency meeting" and continues. I clearly see actions taken without authority, the city administrator being bypassed with members assuming his duties, which is clearly in violation of state statute.

An investigation was done regarding the police chief.

Get this to a neutral party. Whether discipline is or is not warranted based on the police misconduct, follow the policy and move on.

For those of you who think you can make your own rules without following the process, defy "gag orders" by having drinks, eating meals with the complainants in this case, have special council meetings, it is not allowed.

Once the public understands what has occurred I fully expect significant ramifications. I for one am not going away. I would suggest resignations by some of you.

Your final reading assignment pages 2 and 15 in the City Council Handbook. Pay close attention to liabilities, ethics. Have any of the council members had drinks bought for them? Is that a gift?

Who pays for your defense in violations of codes, ordinances, state statutes, etc.?

I suggested early on you read the handbook.

I walk into a bank with my lawyer and rob it, am I innocent because my lawyer was with me?

Having been involved in many meetings with city attorneys over the years, they give advice. It appears they were either not asked, see bank example above, or advice not followed. Most of these meetings were with no council members present. It was clearly the city administrator's job.

Do the right thing.

Jim Langenbrunner

Cloquet