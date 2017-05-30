Everyone needs to work together to help the environment

Yet, the Northland as we know it is slowly dying. We are coming out of an era where we as humans polluted the area heavily through the burning of coal, carelessness of companies and their disposal of dangerous chemicals, and many other ways. Pollution of mercury in our lakes and rivers is slowly killing our wildlife, and it's a problem for the Northland.

Still, new and innovative eco-friendly technology is slowly saving our planet. Many people love being outdoors and don't want to see it dwindle into a wasteland. Therefore, when students get actively involved with conservation, like those from Carlton High School featured in the May 18 Pine Journal story, "Students fish for mercury levels," it gives hope for a better future, a future where we know better than to be reckless with potentially harmful substances.

More students should get involved in protecting our unique wildlife. Without the help of everyone, we risk losing some of the plants and animals so many people have come to love. It would be a tragedy to lose such a beautiful place. There's no doubt people want their children and grandchildren to experience the Northland for what it really is — a work of art.

Jordan Bolos

Cloquet