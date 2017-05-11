LETTER: Mother's Day is not for cows

The newborn calves are torn from their mothers at birth and turned into veal cutlets, so the dairy industry can sell their milk. The distraught mothers bellow for days, hoping in vain for their babies' return. Instead, they are chained on a concrete warehouse floor, milked by machines, then impregnated artificially to renew the pregnancy and keep the milk flowing. When their

production drops, around four years of age, they are ground into hamburgers.

This Mother's Day, let's all honor motherhood and our natural compassion for animals by rejecting the dairy industry's cruelty. Let's replace cow's milk and its products, laden with cholesterol, saturated fats, hormones, and antibiotics. Let's choose delicious, healthful, cruelty-free plant-based milk, cheese, and ice cream products offered at our grocery store.

Conrad Pilch

Cloquet