Helmets to Hardhats is a national, nonprofit program that connects National Guard, Reserve and transitioning active-duty military service members with skilled training and quality career opportunities in the construction industry. The program is designed to help military service members successfully transition back into civilian life by offering them the means to secure a quality career with a good paying job in the construction industry.

I'm glad the Cloquet City Council approved a project labor agreement which could utilize Helmets to Hardhats in their contracting practices. The building trades have a long history of supporting returning veterans and so does the city of Cloquet.

The project labor agreement policy levels the playing field for bidders and ensures worker protection regarding wages and benefits. This is a step in the right direction as the city joins Carlton County, St. Louis County and several neighboring municipalities in implementing purchasing practices that ensures timely completion and quality craftsmanship on construction projects.

Representative Mike Sundin — District 11A

Esko