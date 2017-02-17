LETTER: Ms. Christmas has another successful year
To the Editor:
The recent Christmas was an ultimate success as Ms. Christmas charity was able to give to more than 2,000 individuals (adults with disabilities in nursing homes, group homes and assisted living facilities) in St. Louis and Carlton counties. I started wrapping in September and wrapped every day until all hours of the night and day through December, and it was God that honestly carried me through. But we made it, and it is wonderful.
I want to thank everyone, especially the more than 74 donors and lots of volunteers who helped make this possible. We couldn't have done it without you.
Paula Maki (aka Ms. Christmas)