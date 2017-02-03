LETTER: Wrenshall referendum needs looking into

Then I saw a box alongside the story about a $12.5 million referendum plus more money for a community fitness center. A warning? I don't think a room of us old people running on a treadmill, slowly, fits the description of a high school.

Who is behind this and why? Why do you have the right to ask us to pay $300 or more for wants and not needs? You want (not need) this, then you pay for it. Will it be $300, and for how long, and will there be cost overruns?

I found out last November that I am in heart failure so knowing this I took stock of our finances so my wife won't be a "bag lady" (she always said she didn't want to end up a bag lady). We are not destitute but haven't a lot to spare, so $300 or more plus county raises will be hard to come up with.

Tony Sheda, Wrenshall