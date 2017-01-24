Think about how a negative decision will affect our community. Big corporations are taking over our small community. We need to stick together. Your decision will affect all of us: our parents, grandparents, children and grandchildren.

Do you really want to see them struggle like we are? These big corporations don’t care about “the little guy.” Once they take over, your job isn’t safe either. They will let you go and hire their own people.

Also, think about the impact it will have on the clinic and the hospital. They won’t have people frequenting the clinic. Consequently, the patients at the hospital will have to go elsewhere. The two support each other through referrals.

This would not only affect surgery, but radiology, lab, occupational therapy, physical therapy and all other areas such as the specialty clinic.

Don’t let Cloquet become a ghost town. Then where would we be? Let your heart and your conscience guide you in this decision. Thank you and God bless us all.

Mary Schoen

Cloquet