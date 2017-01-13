To the Editor: Kudos to Sanders, Johnson for standing up for citizens
I would like to thank John Sanders and Kelly Johnson for their courage and their understanding at the Cloquet Planning Commission Jan. 10. The citizens of Cloquet have difficulty when we are in opposition with big business in protecting our neighborhoods and our living environment. Citizens of Cloquet are at a big disadvantage without financial resources to get our points across compared to big business — especially when they have the support of city officials in making their points at the planning commission meeting.
The 3-2 vote to allow SKB (Dem-Con, Shamrock) to extend hours and to change the limits of paper sludge from 20 to 40 percent volume was disappointing. None of these changes being asked for provide any advantages for Cloquet or its citizens — but it'll provide bigger profits for SKB.
It is our hope that the city council will continue to stand up for and be accountable to its citizens when these proposals are brought up in the future.
Clarence Badger
Cloquet