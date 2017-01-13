The 3-2 vote to allow SKB (Dem-Con, Shamrock) to extend hours and to change the limits of paper sludge from 20 to 40 percent volume was disappointing. None of these changes being asked for provide any advantages for Cloquet or its citizens — but it'll provide bigger profits for SKB.

It is our hope that the city council will continue to stand up for and be accountable to its citizens when these proposals are brought up in the future.

Clarence Badger

Cloquet