To the Editor:Veteran coverage was very personal for reader
I would like to thank the Pine Journal for the fine article and Carlton County Historical Society for the event commemorating Veterans Day.
The cover story included information on my first cousin, Marvin Gleason. Marvin, unfortunately, died while water skiing when I was 3 years old, so I do not remember meeting him in person. I learned and heard plenty more history from your article and the event at CCHS. I always knew he was a jet pilot and a war hero .... but hearing of stories of him growing up in Cloquet and seeing pictures that I have not seen before brought me a bit closer to my cousin.
I am very appreciative. THANKS, again!
Steve Korby, Cloquet