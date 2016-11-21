To the Editor:Veteran coverage was very personal for reader

The cover story included information on my first cousin, Marvin Gleason. Marvin, unfortunately, died while water skiing when I was 3 years old, so I do not remember meeting him in person. I learned and heard plenty more history from your article and the event at CCHS. I always knew he was a jet pilot and a war hero .... but hearing of stories of him growing up in Cloquet and seeing pictures that I have not seen before brought me a bit closer to my cousin.

I am very appreciative. THANKS, again!

Steve Korby, Cloquet