LETTER: Superintendent thanks Carlton voters for support

A successful vote shows that this community believes in Carlton Public Schools. During the last several years, the district has used these funds wisely to build a healthy budget. Our vision is to create opportunities for students, maintain excellent teachers and staff, engage the community, offer quality academics, arts and athletic programs and maintain modern, healthy and welcoming facilities.

Sustaining this operating levy is that first step in this journey.

The next step is to assess our facilities, determine our educational adequacy, and engage the community to determine how to improve our program. On Nov. 30, from 6-9 p.m., we courage you to join me and other community members to discuss the very important issue of school facilities and program improvement. Feel free to contact me if you have questions, at 218-384-4225 or gcarman@carlton.k12.mn.us.

Thank you for your support of our students and Carlton Public Schools.

Gwen Carman, Superintendent Carlton Public Schools