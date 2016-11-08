To the Editor: Reader willing to take a chance with Trump
Who do we want to control the Supreme Court for the next 20 to 30 years? If you want to take a chance on Mrs. Clinton who, when senator, along with Chuck Schumer, wanted a national gun owner licensing and gun registration as a “good first step.” Who will be on that list — law-abiding Americans or do you think criminals will register their guns? Think about it.
Mrs. Clinton said at a debate she is for abortion including partial birth abortion. If you don’t know what that is, look it up. It is horrible! Catholics and Christians, if you believe in life (and not paying Planned Parenthood for this slaughter), now is the time to show it.
Donald Trump (crude and has said despicable things) says he is pro-life and pro-Constitution (including our right to keep and bear arms). I do not know what he will do but she has told us what she will do.
I am willing to take a chance with Mr. Trump. Are you?
Tony Sheda, Wrenshall