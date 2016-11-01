Personal antipathy and anger over a lost election are not proper motives for a School Board candidate, and Cloquet voters should consider well whether they want to to have someone with these intentions helping to lead the schools. Superintendant Scarbrough has served the current School Board well while having the added burden of building a new middle school all the while patiently responding to complaints and requests for information. The School Board gave him a raise in pay because he deserved it and, like the teachers, I wish we could have given him a bigger one. While one candidate broods about the past and finding scapegoats, your Cloquet Schooboard and its Superintendant find solutions. We provide for the children’s education, meet the needs of students with disabilities, hear grievances, hire teachers, build a new Middle School and run an orderly meeting.

Whichever way the election turns out, no one will be permitted to interfere with the strong cooperative relationship enjoyed between the Cloquet School Board and its Superintendant.

Ted Lammi

Cloquet School Board Member