LETTER: The facts about the Carlton operating levy vote

An operating levy and a bond levy are both considered levies on your property tax statement, but they serve a different purpose. Levies are for learning. Operating levies are the funds that the district uses to run and operate its schools.

Bonds levies are for buildings. Bond levies are the funds that the district uses for new construction, updates or additions to school buildings. These funds cannot be used to run schools or pay teacher salaries.

Carlton Public Schools has not made any decision about school facilities. Before Carlton Public Schools moves forward with any type of bond referendum we must take two critical steps:

1. We will seek the voices of YOU, our community, for your input, insight and desires. We will not consider options about school facilities without an open community engagement process.

2. We will conduct a facilities and educational adequacy assessment. This will give us the most accurate and actionable information in order to move forward as we as a community determine what it is in the best interest of our current and future students.

Carlton Public Schools hired InGensa to assist in the community engagement process and assessment of the school facilities. InGensa will work with us to gather parent, student, staff and community input and priorities in order to help shape our district’s vision as well as gather and share additional key information. This process includes an assessment for educational adequacy, demographic studies and the condition of the facilities. Options will then be developed based on this assessment. Community consensus will be reached with the School Board and Citizen Groups to decide whether to pursue one of several options.

Our first community engagement session is set for Wednesday, November 30th from 6-9 p.m, at the Four Seasons in Carlton. We encourage you to come and participate. The district will be holding at least three sessions in the coming months and we actively seek your participation throughout this process.

Please plan to come November 30th and give your feedback on the school district’s educational and facilities needs over a delicious meal. Drop by for a bit or stay for the duration—but you won’t want to miss this engaging evening. Your input is critical! Families, business leaders, local non-profits—your voices are valuable and essential to our success. You are our guest. This event is free. Teenagers are welcome. Children are welcome. Please invite other members of our community to join us.

Gwen Carman

Carlton Schools Superintendent