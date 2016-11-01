LETTER: Reader willing to take a chance with Trump

Mrs. Clinton said at a debate she is for abortion including partial birth abortion. If you don’t know what that is, look it up. It is horrible! Catholics and Christians, if you believe in life (and not paying Planned Parenthood for this slaughter), now is the time to show it.

Donald Trump (crude and has said despicable things) says he is pro-life and pro-Constitution (including our right to keep and bear arms). I do not know what he will do but she has told us what she will do.

I am willing to take a chance with Mr. Trump. Are you?

Tony Sheda, Wrenshall