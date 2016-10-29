To the Editor: 44 years of community service, and more to come!
To the Editor:
We are proud to endorse Dick Brenner for re-election as Carlton County Commissioner, 1st District. His many years of service to the county, Cloquet schools and foundation, regional education, justice and health commissions is appreciated by us, his colleagues and all of the organizations he has served. And a special thanks for helping the Friends of Animal find a new home!
His work is always thorough, collaborative, positive and practical, just what you might expect from 44 years of learning to get things done right!
Vicki and Terry Anderson
Cloquet