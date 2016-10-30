To the Editor: Voter for Dick Brenner
To the Editor:
Dick Brenner is once again seeking to serve Carlton County as County Commissioner.
During his tenure of 24 years on the Board of Commissioners, Dick has demonstrated a tireless concern and advocacy for the citizens of Carlton County. He brings broad experience and knowledge to this calling. Dick has forged countless relationships throughout our county, helping to make difficult decisions with his knowledge and financial expertise. He is truly a "servant of the people" — our people.
At one point, we had some confusing issues with the zoning office. Dick not only advised us in the process, but also attended a meeting with the zoning commissioner with us. He is always very accessible and supportive. Carlton County faces so many issues and decisions difficult to resolve. Dick is a very reliable asset for all of us in Carlton County.
Vote for Dick Brenner for County Commissioner on Nov. 8.
Al and Jenifer Behrens
Cloquet