To the Editor: Voter for Dick Brenner

At one point, we had some confusing issues with the zoning office. Dick not only advised us in the process, but also attended a meeting with the zoning commissioner with us. He is always very accessible and supportive. Carlton County faces so many issues and decisions difficult to resolve. Dick is a very reliable asset for all of us in Carlton County.

Vote for Dick Brenner for County Commissioner on Nov. 8.

Al and Jenifer Behrens

Cloquet