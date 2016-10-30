To the Editor: Brenner shows commitment to county

Dick worked as the controller for Potlatch (Sappi) Corporation. They are a leader in the paper industry and Cloquet’s largest employer. They are also a big supporter of our community both in donations and manpower. His experience gives him a unique perspective on the roll private industry plays in our area.

Dick also provides his leadership and time as a Carlton County Commissioner for District 1. This area includes west Cloquet and the Fond du Lac Reservation. I believe he has served his constituents well as they have re-elected him several times.

I encourage you to vote for Dick Brenner for Carlton County Commissioner. Cloquet and Carlton County are better places to live because of his commitment to serve the people.

Barry Bergquist

Cloquet