To the Editor: Carlton school funding seems premature
To the Editor:
The Carlton School Board voted YES to pay InGensa $30,000, with no other bids, to start building a new Carlton school. This seems a little premature since we have NOT even voted on the operating levy yet, let alone funding for a new school.
What's the hurry? Who's money is it anyway?
Wouldn't it be cheaper if Wrenshall and Carlton would just consolidate?
Will a new school make our children twice as smart?
Would you rather go on nice family vacations or pay BIG money on a new school?
Thank You,
Jen Chmielewski
Carlton School Board Candidate