    To the Editor: Carlton school funding seems premature

    Posted Today at 5:58 a.m.

    To the Editor:

    The Carlton School Board voted YES to pay InGensa $30,000, with no other bids, to start building a new Carlton school. This seems a little premature since we have NOT even voted on the operating levy yet, let alone funding for a new school.

    What's the hurry? Who's money is it anyway?

    Wouldn't it be cheaper if Wrenshall and Carlton would just consolidate?

    Will a new school make our children twice as smart?

    Would you rather go on nice family vacations or pay BIG money on a new school?

    Thank You,

    Jen Chmielewski

    Carlton School Board Candidate

