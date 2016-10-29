With John Kerry they took someone who was a decorated war hero who volunteered for the most dangerous duties and they "swift boated" him.

With Hillary Clinton, they anticipated years in advance that she would be the Democratic nominee. She also is qualified, intelligent and forward thinking with a lifelong dedication to advocating for children and the disabled. Republicans needed to create a different character to run against so they set to work with accusation and innuendo to create the "crooked Hillary" character. Investigation after investigation is done. The corporate media dutifully repeats the accusation and innuendo and doesn't bother to fact check. As a result, many people assume that with all those accusations and investigations that Hillary must be really untrustworthy. They don't seem to notice that the investigations never come up with any wrongdoing. They also fall for the Republican innuendo that the Clinton Foundation is Hillary's campaign fund, when it is, in fact, a charity. This fictional character, which was created in right wing conspiracy theory websites, bears little resemblance to the actual person.

Please don't fall for this again. Vote for the real person and not against the fictional character dreamed up by Republican propagandists.

Michele Flynn

Sturgeon Lake