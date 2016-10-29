When so voting, we urge you to vote in District 1 for Commissioner Dick Brenner. Dick is conscientious, he is available to and listens to his constituents, and he is an excellent steward of the county’s tax dollars. When setting the county’s tax levy, he scrutinizes in detail the budget balancing the “needs” against the “wants.”

We have served on a number of boards and committees with Dick Brenner; and in so doing, we have come to know Dick as a true leader and a highly committed public servant.

In this day, trust in public service seems to be in rare supply; but we submit to you that Dick can be trusted. He keeps his word and works tirelessly to advance the interests of our county and all of its residents.

Dick has earned the right to be re-elected and we encourage you to join with us in sending Dick back to the Carlton County Board.

Del and Penney Prevost

Cloquet