To the Editor: Brenner makes a difference

“Show me the costs and what you hope to do with the funding,” Dick has commented during many budget decisions I have observed (as a newspaper reporter and township officer) on county issues. He has looked to the future encouraging the use of technology to cut costs. He has promoted sharing with other counties in northeast Minnesota for law enforcement and judicial support, insurance coverage, bidding transportation projects, and health care coverage for mentally ill and chemical dependency, as examples. He believes Carlton County and its programs are stronger if we cooperate with other governmental units in our area.

He told me on several occasions, “Even though it seems like we have a huge budget, we must always consider that the dollars are limited and the best services we can do at this particular time should always be our focus. Our county is growing in population and changing economically all the time. Economic development is the key and should be encouraged.”

Dick sees the big picture. He has said often that he works hard for the people of his district but still feels like he is a commissioner representing all of Carlton County’s people. “Carlton County is a great place to live and work and raise families and I want to help keep the momentum going,” Dick told me.

He is an asset for our County serving as a County Commissioner and without a doubt should be given another four year term.

Dan Reed

Kettle River