How much attention do we pay to who is running for these seats, what they stand for, their vision for the future and so forth? Do you go to campaign rallies? Attend a candidate forum or meet-and-gree? Do you read a short question-and-answer biography in the local newspaper that tells you what candidates have done in the past in the way of volunteer and community service, their organization memberships, their occupation, education and military experience? Do you read the literature that comes in the mail, on handouts or ads in the paper? Do you talk to and ask questions when they come knocking on your door?

What is that you say? Some local office candidates don’t attend forums, respond to questions from the local paper, door knock, have a meet-and-greet, they just put up a few signs asking for a vote. If that’s the case, how in the world do you know what they stand for and how they will serve you and your community?

Now we come to the part that I call “The Lake Wobegon Syndrome.” Have you ever noticed in the less populated areas and small towns that many candidates make a point of telling you they have been born in the area, are the Xth generation to have been born in the area or something similar? That’s ALL they’ll tell you, you have never heard of them. Another candidate will tell in his/her bio how many years they have lived in the area and a list of services they have done for the community over those years. People who weren’t born in an area are sometimes called “carpetbaggers,” or the gentler term “newbie.” This is the comment I recently received after over 40 years in a community, even after having served in an elected office for three terms. Many “others” have years of experience in various fields as part of their occupation and their volunteer activities yet they are overlooked for office because they are “not really local” in some minds. Often the lifelong resident will get elected because enough will have recognized the candidate’s name, usually from high school 20-30 years earlier, many times he/she will not do anything in office except get to the sometimes only monthly meetings, will not participate in any committees or events and then wonder why word gets back to them about how perhaps a bonding request did not come through. Making contacts outside of the city/town hall you have been elected to SERVE is part of the job. You do that by working on committees, going to events in your area, being out in the public making those contacts.

I am not running for any elected office this cycle.

Pat Taylor

Finland, Minn.