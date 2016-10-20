To the Editor:Slow down, or stop, at crosswalks!
In regards to the law of stopping at crosswalks for pedestrians, this has happened several times. The most recent incident happened at the 14th Street crossing. I had stopped for a little girl, and a car shot past me, nearly hitting the child.
Crosswalks are for the safe crossing at an intersection for people (pedestrians) attempting to cross the road.
I wish these crazy in-a-hurry drivers would slow down and obey the law before they injure or kill someone.
So if you see one car has stopped, please pay attention and stop. The life of that person matters to someone.
Nila Freeman, Cloquet