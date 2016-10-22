To the Editor: Reader asserts Trump is toxic

You may say, “where there’s smoke, there must be fire”… but, sometimes it’s just someone “blowing smoke.” They’ve spent millions persecuting/prosecuting her in the public square, finding very little. If someone attacked you for 30 years, making up so-called scandals, how would you be seen today?

Hillary has solid job creation/economic plans, yet some ignore that in favor of believing what they want to believe.

Then, there’s Trump. In a 2008 blog, he stated, “I know Hillary and I think she’d make a great president or vice-president.” He’s flip flopped on many issues, from being pro-choice to immigration. He often changed positions in the same speech, so what would you get?

He treats women as objects, like furniture he touches when he wants to and then denigrates them if they tell. Not a good role model for our nation or our children. Trump says global warming is a hoax perpetrated by China … scientists and experience shows otherwise.

Ninety-six percent of economists say Trump’s tax plan explodes the debt by $10 trillion.

Per Ivana, he loves Adolf Hitler’s “New World Order,” which shows Hitler’s exceptional ability to manipulate reality.

Professor Karen Price stated that “Triumph of the Will,” a Nazi propaganda film, provided a solution to German despair “in the form of a patriotic savior [in this case, Adolf Hitler] already hard at work, promising to restore Germany to its former power and glory.” Remind you of anyone? Hint: Make America Great Again.

He’s the most litigious candidate in history. He’s filed for bankruptcy six times and wouldn’t pay small business contractors, sinking some, and didn’t pay income taxes for years.

Does “character still matter” or have people lost their “values”?

Trump is toxic and legislators who endorse him value their Party over integrity.

Under Democratic majorities, Minnesota was ranked the top state for economics, business climate and for job creation. We were one of the first states on the road to economic and fiscal recovery after the Great Recession. We can do it again if you vote Democratic up and down the ticket.

Sanda Oslin

Sturgeon Lake, Minn.