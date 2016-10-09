With the drama and excitement of the pending general election, many of the extremely important and significant non election issues of the day have fallen by the wayside with the public.

We veterans are continuing to face problems with VA. Many veterans, especially older ones, are dealing with life-threatening issues. For rural veterans toxic exposure, mental health, access and transportation issues in addition to their normal health issues continue to be problematic. We still have veterans passing away while waiting for the care they desperately need. And that is verifiable.

Attempts have been made to remedy some of these issues, such as the introduction of the Veterans Choice Card. Issuance of a Choice Card allows veterans, especially rural ones, to use the services of local medical facilities upon pre-approval of the VA. In theory that should work fine. In practice it has led to delays by the VA in approving treatment but even more stunning is the fact the VA has failed to pay those facilities in a timely fashion, sometimes to the tune of thousands of dollars, leading to a further burden on the veteran and their family now having to deal with collection actions against them and the potential for serious damage to their credit ratings adding insult to injury.

In all of this, VA administrators and personnel are NOT being held accountable for problems created by the VA in providing care for those veterans. This is not acceptable! Sadly, demands by all major veterans organizations to pass meaningful legislation calling for true accountability by the VA for their irresponsible actions has met with failure.

There is a ray of hope, however, with the recent passing in the House of HR 5620, the VA Accountability First and Appeals Modernization Act of 2016. HR 5620 is a nonpartisan bill that authorizes the VA to “remove or demote a VA employee based on performance or misconduct” with further language that provides for appeal and protection for whistleblowers. Introduced Sept. 5, 2015, it passed the House on Sept. 14, 2016.

The Senate companion bill S 3170, “A bill to amend title 38, United States Code, to provide for the removal or demotion of employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs based on performance or misconduct and for other purposes.” Similar language to HR 620 is included to provide appeal and whistleblower protection.

We implore your readers to aid veterans in their struggle to “get this right” by contacting Senators Klobuchar and Franken requesting they move the bill S 3170 forward as soon as possible. This whole situation has gone on far too long and has caused far too much frustration, grief, anger and in some cases the unnecessary and premature loss of a loved one!

We've heard from some who are fearful for the job loss for veterans employed within the VA. We understand that concern, but that thinking puts jobs before a veteran’s health doesn't it? I would respectfully remind those folks that the VA was established to support veterans, not create jobs. With the proper appeals and whistleblower protections in place, that concern shouldn't become a problem.

We would also urge your readers to vote, find out how those you're considering have voted on veterans issues and let that be part of your thought process.

Rick Stoehr, 8th District VFW Legislative Chair

Julie Stoehr, 8th District VFW Auxiliary Legislative Chair