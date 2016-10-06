To the Editor: Animal lovers, help!

Friends of Animals applied to the City Planning Commission to put their animals on Avenue B and 10th Street, right across the street from the railroad tracks!

These poor animals will get no rest and be excitable, therefore will make very poor house pets.

Please help the animals by attending the Tuesday, Oct. 11, Cloquet Planning Commission meeting at 7 p.m. at Cloquet City Hall or write them your objections.

Don’t let this happen! Think of your loving pets.

Phyllis Markley, Cloquet