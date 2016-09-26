November is an important election time, not just for those presidential positions but for Cloquet School Board.

It’s time for the district to elect new board members who are willing to work for them and not the superintendent.

It’s time to elect new school board members who will pay attention to details, ask hard questions, and demand alternatives instead of rubber stamping without verifying information that has cost the taxpayers of the district millions of dollars in mistakes without as much as an apology from a single board member; multimillion-dollar mistakes that the taxpayers are left to repay, while the current board decided to reward the superintendent with a raise.

It’s time to elect new board members who don’t feel it is necessary to defend the superintendent publicly but instead hold the district and themselves accountable. It’s time to elect new board members who will work for the people they were elected by to ensure a solid educational system for our children and do it in a financially responsible and honest matter.

It’s time for new board members who are representative of the entire district and not just a small section of the community.

Cloquet, you have the opportunity to vote in new board members in November and have a school board that will be working for your and your children's best interest.

Richard L Colsen

Cloquet

Editor’s note: Richard Colsen is one of five candidates for Cloquet School Board.