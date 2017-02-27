Guest Commentary: Balancing fairness for all members

There was a need for electric service in rural areas in the 1930s, so consumers formed not-for-profit electric cooperatives. A co-op “works” in a rural area because members share the costs and benefits of service. Costs are “socialized” to ensure that members share equally in the cost of service.

A good portion of a local co-op’s costs are tied to wholesale power. In fact, 55 percent of LCP’s costs are linked to the power we buy on behalf of our members.

When the bill changes for the cost of power, we either change too — or we, in effect, force one set of our co-op members to subsidize another. That’s what happened with Ground Source Heat Pump rate programs.

At one time, our power supplier issued credits for participants in heat pump programs. We passed those “savings” on to members in the form of a lower rate. But the credit has been gone for more than 10 years and other members have been subsidizing heat pump rate consumers since the change.

In a co-op, we socialize costs — but we don’t typically subsidize. Otherwise, you have one neighbor paying another’s electric bill. And that’s the case with heat pumps. The members who can afford heat pumps were being subsidized by other members already paying their fair share for the cost of wholesale power that no longer offered credits for heat pump consumers.

If you’re the individual receiving the subsidy, it’s a good thing. But it also creates a moral dilemma in a system that is, by design, intended to socialize costs.

What changed?

In the 1980s and 90s, power suppliers mostly operated coal plants and other power generation sources that ran 24/7/365. Wholesale power suppliers had excess generation and were finding ways to minimize the supply-demand gap, so they developed programs to incentivize investments in off-peak electric service and energy-efficient technologies like ground source heat pumps.

Our provider, Great River Energy, was an innovator in the development of programs that still offer rural co-op members significant value. These programs have saved consumers millions of dollars on their heating bills for the past 40 years.

Today, baseload electricity, from coal or nuclear power plants, is being replaced by intermittent power generation sources like wind and solar. Low-cost natural gas plants, designed to ramp production up or down quickly to meet consumer “demand” are also filling the power supply “gap.”

These sources have replaced many carbon-intensive, baseload coal plants that either cannot compete with lower-cost generation sources and/or cannot ramp power production up or down as quickly as newer technology to meet fluctuations in power markets.

There is an additional cause and effect as well. In the early 2000s, the Federal Government and Ivy League economists created organizations that govern power markets regionally. These independent regional grid operators integrate power generation and transmission sources to “balance” power supply needs with market, or consumer-based electricity demand.

The development of regional system or “grid” operators, natural gas plants and intermittent renewable power generation sources has changed the power generation landscape for suppliers and consumers.

As a result of a more balanced market-based system, our wholesale power supplier no longer offers “credits” for consumers with super-efficient systems like ground source heat pumps (systems that are already three to four times more efficient to operate than baseboard heaters or gas-fired furnaces).

The changes are complex, and are part of the changing energy-supply landscape. Those changes, prompted by global issues like CO2 emissions and spent nuclear fuel, are affecting local consumers in a very real way.

It has affected the cost of wholesale power and incentives that were once offered by those suppliers. And, unless a ground-pump owner’s neighbors are willing to voluntarily pay a portion of his or her electric bill each month, the change in heat pump rates means the subsidy he or she enjoyed for more than a decade is no longer available either.

Greg Randa has been Lake Country Power’s general manager since April 2012. His service for electric cooperatives and members began in 1978.