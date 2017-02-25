Guest Commentary:Let the buyer beware

So my wife, Shirley, and I did a detailed study of the operation of the heat pump. We especially liked the way it allowed us to live in harmony with the earth. It used heat from the earth to heat our house. It did not pollute the air. There is no combustion; therefore, there are no emissions. We liked the way that, in the spring, we could flip one switch and the heat pump would become an exceptional air conditioner.

The only problem we could see was that buying and installing the heat pump cost double, or in some cases triple, the cost of installing a propane or fuel oil furnace. So in 1995 Shirley and I approached Northern Electric.

The representative showed us how we could break even and perhaps come out ahead by heating and cooling the house with a geothermal heat pump. He guaranteed that the cost of electricity for the heat pump would stay well below the energy charge for the lights and appliances in the house. Considering how much low-cost electricity is used by the heat pump, he explained that in fewer than 10 years the heat pump would have cost less to install and operate than a propane or fuel oil installation.

Shirley and I were both convinced by the sales presentation, so we bought a heat pump in 1996. That heat pump worked almost flawlessly from 1996 to 2013. And the Northern Electric representative’s prediction about our coming out ahead turned out to be correct. It cost us far less to heat and cool the house for 17 years with our heat pump instead of using a propane or fuel oil furnace.

In 2013 the compressor failed on our heat pump. Shirley and I debated what to do. Should we replace the compressor? Should we get a new heat pump? Should we change to a propane furnace?

In the end, we decided to buy a new heat pump. Although we were getting pretty old, we figured we would be able to spend another 10 to 15 years in the house; therefore, we would be able to enjoy the clean heat and refreshing cool air that we had enjoyed since 1996. So we bought a new heat pump and had it installed for a total price of $17,000.

We ran the heat pump through the winters and summers of 2013, 2014, 2015 and part of 2016. At this point, because the cost of propane and fuel oil had risen, we figured that we would break even in about seven or eight years.

Then Lake Country Power lowered the boom. In June 2016, they raised the price per kilowatt hour from .076 to .118, nearly doubling the cost of power for the heat pump. When Shirley and I recalculated the time it would take to come out ahead of the $17,000 we paid for our new heat pump, we concluded that breaking even could never happen. If we knew then what we know now, we would have installed a propane furnace. We had been bamboozled by Lake Country Power, a company which turned out to be just like the old time snake oil salesmen. They’ll tell you one thing, and then do another thing.

In the January 2017 Lake Country Power Newsline, an article states. “Members will see a slight increase to Energy/Wise programs on February (2017) bills” and a list of programs. They did not mention the rate change for the heat pump because that rate change was not “slight.”

In the same Newsline, Lake Country Power is actively marketing Electric Thermal Storage Systems and Off-Peak Space Heating. They’re promising buyers will save with an offer of “0% Financing and Up to $50/KW” if you buy Steffes equipment. And, they say, you can find out how to “Save 40-70% on Home Heating Costs.” At this point, I, for one, would not believe any of Lake Country Power’s promotional tactics because…

…believing them has turned me into a 73-year-old fool who is stuck with an expensive heat pump and no way of making extra money to cover those expenses. At this point, we don’t know what we’re going to do. Please learn from my mistake. Don’t let this happen to you.

If Lake Country Power would have “grandfathered In” customers who had purchased heat pumps before the huge rate hike, I would still be a devoted friend. However, they chose instead to kick us in the head.

Joe Legueri is a resident of Gilbert, Minn.