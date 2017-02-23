Community input important for future of Carlton facilities

We held a community event Jan. 28 for our Indian Education families in order to discuss facility improvements and suggestions for improving our Indian Education programs. Thirty-five students, parents and other Native community members shared their opinions on our successes and their concerns with the Carlton School District and Indian Education Coordinator Victoria McMillen.

On Feb. 1, the Carlton district held another community engagement event in the Carlton High School small gym. Over dinner, 89 students, parents, teachers, staff and members of the community discussed new facility options based on our previous discussions with the community and the results of the facilities and educational adequacy assessment. Everyone had a chance to share their concerns and provide feedback to the facility committee and the Carlton School Board relating to options for maintaining current facilities or building a new high school adjacent to South Terrace Elementary.

Reports from studies and from the public engagement meetings can be found on our website at www.carlton.k12.mn.us.

The Facility Committee will continue to meet and seek feedback from the community in order to address our district's and our community's needs. Based on the continued community feedback, the committee will provide a recommendation to the Carlton School Board which will then consider whether to move forward. Paying for a major facility investment would require a referendum to increase the property tax levy. The Carlton School Board will continue to ensure that information is provided to the public in a transparent manner about the process and plans for Carlton school facilities.

We are deeply appreciative of the continued community support and participation in these community engagement meetings and we will continue to depend on the high-level engagement of the Carlton community to help shape the future of Carlton's schools.