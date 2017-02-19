This is a letter I originally sent to Cloquet city staff and elected officials but wanted to share with the community as well. Although there was not a large attendance by local residents and community members at the Cloquet Planning Commission public hearing on Dec. 13, please remember that the Hilltop community and surrounding residents have been opposed to not only the landfill in general, but particularly to expansion of operating hours or days of operation. The lack of attendance by community members to these continuing meetings every year is reflective of their frustration with the constant need to debate and discuss the need to preserve the quality of life in the Hilltop neighborhood and protections for the community, and put those needs ahead of the wants of the SKB landfill company. I do not believe the Planning Commissioners who voted "yes" took the citizens' concerns under consideration in their decision to recommend approval of the SKB request to modify the Conditional Use Permit (CUP), since there is no need or reason to modify the use permit, other than to help SKB/Shamrock be more profitable. Now it is up to the Cloquet City Council members to evaluate the true "need" to modify the CUP versus the "want" to modify it (by Shamrock/SKB) as well as the short- and long-term effect on not only the immediate neighborhood but the entire city and reputation of the city. SKB purchased the landfill operation knowing that it had certain stipulations in the CUP to minimize the impact of the operation and provide protections for the nearby neighbors, sports facilities, community college and the city. These stipulations were negotiated between community members, city administration and Shamrock/Dem Con in 2010, and finalized in 2011. At that time, all parties (including the landfill owners) said was acceptable to fit into the community and meet the landfill's need to compete in their business.

Now, again, SKB/Shamrock wants to make changes because they took on contracts that they cannot fulfill and now want to modify the CUP so they can be more profitable. The issue of expanded hours and days — to 24 hours, seven days a week — of operation was requested and denied in 2013-2014 due to the impact on the neighborhood quality of life. Expanding the hours and days of operation will (again) have a negative impact on the quality of life to the adjoining landowners/residents, if for no other reason than the noise of equipment and operations that will be the sole source of (mechanical) noise in the evening, when all else in the neighborhood is quiet. In addition, the landfill has requested to "double" the amount of paper sludge being added (which SKB said would be added to the same area that they currently work each day, just a thicker layer). SKB and city officials know and admit this larger amount of paper sludge will result in emission of methane gas and hydrogen sulfur, which will require monitoring, venting and a remedial plan to address periods that the gas limits exceed MPCA/city standards. For the above reasons, the requested CUP revision is a very poor fit for its location. This is not simply a Hilltop neighborhood issue since the gases/odors from this site will be spread throughout the city and neighboring community, based on prevailing east and southwest winds in the spring and summer along with north, northeast and northwest winds in the fall and winter. Affected most by this will be local residents, the community college and athletes using the adjoining sports facilities, but the stench could also spread throughout our community and adjoining communities. I've been a member of this community for over 50 years and vividly recall the sulfur/rotten egg smell and other wood processing odors that surrounding communities and tourists passing through our city identified as "Cloquet." This is not a past we should ever want to return to. Please keep in mind that once the landfill is capped, Shamrock said they would turn it over to the city to be used as a park, golf course, sports facility, etc. How is that even possible with gas being vented out of the ground, even if SKB says they can camouflage the vent pipes and direct the flames away from any planned activities? This issue was supposed to be discussed and voted on at the Jan. 17 city council meeting, which SKB/Shamrock asked to be delayed until the Feb. 7 council meeting. Again, at the request of SKB/Shamrock, it was removed from the Feb. 7 council agenda, without a future date assigned. I don't know if the delays are intended to let this hot issue simmer down a bit, or simply to hope the community stops focusing on it.

I hope the city council members will take the extra time to review these points of interest and the viewpoint of the people who elected them before they cast their votes, whenever that is.

Possible date set for landfill vote

The SKB/Shamrock landfill vote is tentatively scheduled for the March 7 Cloquet City Council meeting. The formal meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Cloquet City Hall. While citizens are encouraged to attend, it is not a public hearing. Councilors declined a request to meet with SKB officials in the council work session prior to the meeting. Find any new updates at www.pinejournal.com or the city's website www.ci.cloquet.mn.us.