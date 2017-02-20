EDUCATION CORNER: Thank a school board member today

It takes strong schools to build a strong community, and these men and women devote countless hours to making sure our schools are helping every child learn at a higher level. They make the tough decisions every month and spend many hours studying education issues and regulations in order to provide the kind of accountability our citizens expect."

The key work of school boards is to raise students achievement by:

• Creating a vision for what the community wants the school district to be and for making student achievement the top priority;

• Establishing standards for what students will be expected to learn and be able to do;

• Ensuring progress is measured to be sure the district's goals are achieved and students are learning at expected levels;

• Being accountable for their decisions and actions by continually tracking and reporting results;

• Creating a safe, orderly climate where students can learn and teachers can teach;

• Forming partnerships with others in the community to solve common problems; and

• Focusing attention on the need for continuous improvement by questioning, refining and revising issues related to student achievement.

School board members give the Cloquet citizens a voice in education decision making. Even though we made a special effort to show our appreciated in February, their contribution is a year-round commitment.

The members serving the Cloquet School District and their years of service are as follows:

• Duane Buytaert, board chair, Jan. 1, 2006 to Dec. 31, 2020

• Dan Danielson, board clerk, Jan. 1, 2-11 to Dec. 31, 2018

• Ted Lammi, board treasurer, April 22, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2018

• Dave Battaglia, Jan. 1, 2011 to Dec. 31, 2018

• Jim Crowley, Jan. 1, 2004 to Dec. 31, 2020

• Nate Sandman, Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2020