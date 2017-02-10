OP-ED: Actually affordable health care choices

Currently there is a health insurance mechanism that is working in rural Minnesota: MinnesotaCare. Right now MinnesotaCare is only available to those Minnesotans who do not get health insurance through their employer or a public program and earn less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level (approximately $38,000 for a family of two or just shy of $50,000 for a family of four). Recently Governor Dayton announced an effort to expand MinnesotaCare to cover any Minnesotan in the individual market.

Expanding MinnesotaCare would create marketplace competition. Many rural regions have just one or two plans to choose from, leaving these communities subject to significant premium increases due to lack of competition. Adding MinnesotaCare into the individual market would provide a direct competitor in regions where few exist. This will help address the costs in low-competition regions.

When there is little competition in a marketplace, health insurance companies can be very selective about where and what they will cover. This increases the out-of-pocket costs patients pay and artificially limits choices of doctors and treatments. Those of us from rural Minnesota know this has been especially problematic in our communities where the "in network" provider could be more than a county away. MinnesotaCare will provide much needed competition in rural communities, motivating insurers to provide better plans.

In addition to creating competition, families and individuals who get MinnesotaCare leverage the buying power of more than 1 million people enrolled in public plans. This buying power keeps MinnesotaCare affordable. The average cost of MinnesotaCare will be $469 a month for high-quality health coverage. That's $69 less than the current average statewide premium Minnesotans pay for private coverage.

Expanding MinnesotaCare is the best solution to access to affordable, quality health insurance in our region. It's a simple conclusion to reach because it's already working.