The Women’s March on Washington

We greeted those we rubbed shoulders with. People patiently held up their colorful and expressive homemade signs in the airspace above us. “I’m marching for my daughter,” one man’s poster read. Although this wasn’t an anti-Trump rally, many women wore home-knit pink “pussy” hats and some spoofed with “Nasty Woman” signs.

On massive screens with speakers sited every two blocks, we could see and hear the speeches and music. Michael Moore described his run for his local school board at age 16, before he could vote — he won and served! “Get active,” he coaxed everyone. Go to your precinct meeting, run for office.

Seasoned and newly-elected women politicians, from the Bay Area’s veteran Congresswoman Maxine Waters to newly-elected Asian-American Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, a disabled Iraq war Army helicopter pilot who lost both her legs in service, spoke forcefully from the podium. They championed a cornucopia of women’s issues: meaningful jobs, equal pay, good child care, paid family leave for both men and women, peace, environmental stewardship, affordable health care, reproductive choice, college debt, and freedom from sexual harassment — on the job and in public — and much more.

Christian, Jewish and Muslim leaders spoke for religious freedom and tolerance. Representatives of unions and public interest organizations pleaded for their issues. Celebrities from the music and film worlds spoke and performed. The assembled frequently cheered and clapped and sometimes sang along.

The march itself became rivers and tributaries moving, sometimes singing, around all sides of the National Mall and its cross-streets — too many of us to form a single stream. It was very moving, and lasted all of the day! The nights before and after, we filled the living and dining rooms of my friends Jack Wells and Heidi Hartmann, about 20 of us, several of us past retirement age, many “middle-aged” (whatever that is) mothers, and the largest contingent young women from 16 to 35. Sharing our experiences, hearing via cellphones about friends’ marches in Anchorage, St. Paul, Los Angeles, New York, and many smaller cities around the nation, including in Minnesota (Bemidji, Duluth, Saint Paul and more). And learning that women were marching in many countries of the world, on all continents, including Antarctica!

I thought about my grandmother, Ruth Markusen, whose Cromwell High School teaching career was almost destroyed in the 1930s when, across the nation, women were fired in preference for men. How the community came to her defense — her husband in bed for five years recovering from tuberculosis and two young boys to care for. She kept her job. And my mother, who with tens of millions of other women abruptly lost their jobs at the end of World War II. And how far we have come! Just since the 1960s, full time working women’s wages have risen from 60 percent of men’s to almost 80 percent.

It will take commitment and stamina to protect and extend economic and social rights for women in this country. In 1848, women convened the Seneca Falls Convention in upstate New York to discuss the social, civil, and religious condition and rights of woman. It took 72 years, to 1920, for women to win the right to vote in the US. I wish I could have asked my grandmothers how it felt for them!

After last Saturday’s march, I am energized to work for women’s rights persistently and to be more active than I have been in electoral politics. I’ve been a delegate to our Cromwell and county Democratic caucuses, where I’ve been heartened to see women’s issues embraced along with labor and environmental and health care agendas. Next election, I’m considering running as a delegate for our state convention. As the energetic labor organizer Joe Hill famously wrote, “Don’t Mourn, Organize!”

Ann Markusen is an economist and Professor Emerita at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs. She was the chief researcher and co-author of the 2012 Minnesota House of Representative’s Select Committee Report, “Making Work Pay.” She lives in Red Clover Township, just north of Cromwell, with her husband, Rod Walli.